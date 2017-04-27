Appropriations Committee to reconvene after Economic Forecasting Board projection

Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner of Gering told KNEB News he’ll be reconvening the committee today (thursday) after the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board set new revenue estimates on Wednesday that indicated the state will be adding another $50 million to its biennium budget shortfall.

While Governor Ricketts would like to see lawmakers strictly consider cut another $50 million from the budget, Stinner would like to see a number of options considered, including taking the minimum cash reserve from 3% to 2%.

The budget bill gained first round approval Wednesday night, but Stinner notes the final vote requires 33 votes, which he notes could provide “some real political theater.”