Approximately 30 new jobs coming to Sidney

The City of Sidney has been selected as the site of a new sheet metal pipe, duct and fittings manufacturing facility.

Ohio-based Lukjan Metal Products has selected Sidney for the company’s most recent plant and jobs expansion project, after months of discussion between company officials, city leaders and the State of Nebraska.

This week, Lukjan finalized an agreement to purchase the former Commscope Building, which will serve as the Lukjan Great Plains site and its fourth major plant location in the United States.

Lukjan Midwest Director Herb Gibson says the company will soon begin advertising for up to 30 new jobs at Lukjan Great Plains in Sidney, estimated to open as early as July 1, 2017. Gibson says the company estimates room to grow dozens of additional jobs at the site through the year 2020.

“Attracting new companies and jobs to our state is important to grow Nebraska,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to visit with Dan Lukjanczuk, one of Lukjan’s owners, about Sidney’s outstanding workforce and great quality of life. We are excited that Lukjan chose to expand business in Nebraska and we look forward to working together to build new opportunities for the community of Sidney.”

The company anticipates a majority of job openings in Sidney will be offered within Lukjan’s production department, in addition to a plant manager, maintenance manager and supervisors. The company estimates over $8 million in investment will be required to open the site, which will include purchase of the building, renovations, both new and used equipment and working capital.

Lukjan is currently working with officials at the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to complete a Community Development Block Grant application based on job creation at the Sidney location, as well as securing funding through the state’s Customized Job Training Program to be used in 2017 and 2018. The company located its newest plant location in Sidney by accessing the online economic development tool, Location One (LOIS), often used by Nebraska communities to advertise available site locations for companies looking to expand or relocate. LOIS is provided to communities through a subscription funded by the Department of Economic Development. For more information on LOIS: opportunity.nebraska.gov/LOIS

“The project demonstrates how important it is for communities to have an informative and up to date online presence,” said DED Director Courtney Dentlinger. “We look forward to forming a productive partnership with Lukjan and helping with their success.”

Company leaders point out several factors in choosing Sidney for Lukjan’s latest expansion project, such as a strong workforce and local and state leaders’ efforts to connect the company to potential economic development resources. Sidney’s location in the central Midwest also played a role in the decision to connect the company to additional sales markets. The addition of the Sidney plant will increase Lukjan’s product delivery base to 38 states, as well as a portion of Canada.

“Lukjan Great Plains has the potential to become a gateway for new sales opportunities in both the western and southern portions of the United States,” said Lukjan President Dan Lukjanczuk. “Sidney and its labor force is a key component in our effort to provide quality and value to our distribution network.”

Lukjan will also take advantage of logistics already in place in Sidney, including access to local highway and rail systems to transport the company’s raw materials to and from the Sidney-based warehouse and logistics company, Adams Industries, Inc.

“Building relationships with industry leaders within our Lukjan-based communities is a key component to growing our company,” Gibson said. “Throughout our site selection process, Sidney stood out as a progressive-minded city prepared for economic growth. We appreciate the opportunity to work with local and state leaders to create new jobs in this city.”

“We are proud of Sidney’s efforts to promote an environment for businesses to grow in this city and across Cheyenne County,” said City Manager, Ed Sadler. “Whether it’s ensuring that companies are aware of available sites with sound infrastructure or advocating for our workforce, we are continuously preparing for new economic opportunities. Sidney welcomes the addition of this company to our community.”

Lukjan Metal Products is a family-owned and operated business and currently serves as the country’s 4th largest residential sheet manufacturer. Open since 1964, the company manufactures sheet metal pipe, duct and fittings for the HVAC wholesale market. Company headquarters are located in Conneaut, Ohio; additional plant locations include Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and Prairie Farm, Wisconsin.