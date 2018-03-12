April 7th Grand Opening slated for finished SHS construction

It’s been 3 and a half years since Scottsbluff voters approved a $29 million bond issue to completely renovate the aging High School.

Now, after completion of both of two phases of the project, a public grand opening is being planned for April 7th.

Superintendent Rick Myles told KNEB News they had already saved $10 million to be used for renovations in case the bond issue had not passed.

And if the bond was approved, Myles said they had also promised to use that money in addition to the $29 million from the bond issue.

He said he knew that with the money they saved, they would have a $40 million dollar high school that surpasses everyone’s expectations. Myles says it’s been a fantastic project from the very beginning. He said it’s a tribute to everyone who was a part of it.

He says it’s exactly what they promised and exactly what they wanted it to be and came in at the dollars that they thought and hoped it would.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, April 7th at 10:30 a.m. with public tours of both phase I and phase II of the project.