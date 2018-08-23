Aquatic center group “exploring financial opportunities” to fund project

The group promoting construction of a new aquatic center in Scottsbluff says they will be exploring “financial opportunities” to fund their venture, but nothing specific has been identified at this time.

The group of 10-15 businessmen believe they have donated land south of Panhandle Coop that will be the site for the project. But as to how they will raise the estimated $20 million for the aquatic center, Dave Schaff says that has yet to be determined.

Schaff told KNEB News ” We’ve got a pretty good group of people that are well versed in finance but at this point we are not asking for anything. I think we are just trying to explore our opportunities and come up with a solution that will minimize the impact on the locals because it is a big ask. But it is also a big need.”

Schaff says the project is being modeled after a multi-pool aquatic center in Schnomish, Washington.

Schaff says in order to get grants or other large private donations they do need a public partner, which is why they made their presentation to the Scottsbluff city council Monday night. Schaff says what Scottsbluff’s role and financial commitment might be is unknown right now.

The project’s vision includes space for an updated senior center and a proposed event center with 5,000 permanent seats. The estimated cost for the event center is around $25 million.

Schaff says the group had been involved in supporting other projects and got together on this idea initially so it was a manageable number of people involved. But he adds it is getting to the point where they will need “a lot more input and public involvement so the opportunity to be part of this is going to open up.”

Link to Schnomish, Washington aquatic center

https://www.sno.wednet.edu/Domain/24