Arby’s Foundation donates to United Way Day of Caring

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual Day of Caring food Packaging Event is still nine months away, but one local non-profit is already pitching in to help out.

Carter Miller with the Arby’s Foundation presented United Way Executive Director Steph Black with a $4,000 check, that will be used to help food insecure families across the region.

Each year approximately 200 community volunteers have packaged 60,000 meals (10,000 packages) of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that all stay here in our communities to help feed food insecure families.

Black says this generous donation from Arby’s Foundation is a great start to the United Way’s efforts of raising the funds needed to host the 2019 Day of Caring Food Packaging event and will pay for approximately 18,000 of the 70,000 meals they plan to package this year.

She says all meals packaged at the event stay in our communities and are distributed by local programs who are serving families in need. The meals are distributed through 5 local school district backpack programs, local food pantries, soup kitchens and disaster relief programs like Firefighters Ministry and Diaper Depot.

Funding for this event is raised through grants and donations specific to the project so as not to affect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts which helps support non-profit partner agencies providing services to families in need in our communities.

For more information on sponsoring this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2019 Day of Caring).