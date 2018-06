Carter Miller (with Arby’s) presented a $3,391 check from Arby’s to Missi Iasillo, (left) for the Cat & Pup Pack’s Weekend Backpack program and a $3,000 check from Arby’s Foundation to Steph Black, (right) with United Way of Western Nebraska for their upcoming Day of Caring Food Packaging event.

The funds presented today represent Arby’s very generous efforts to help fight food insecurity on our communities.