Area churches to hold prayer rally to support producers impacted by canal failure

Area ecumenical churches will host a prayer rally next week for farmers and all others affected by the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal collapse.

The prayer rally will take place at noon on Monday, July 29, at Centennial Park in Scottsbluff.

The Rev. April Fiet of First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff told KNEB News the rally came about following a discussion of the situation during a weekly meeting of area pastors. “Our hope was to provide an opportunity for the faith community, as well as anyone in this area affected by the collapse, or knows or cares about those affected by the collapse, to come together, show support for each other, and offer prayer and hope,” says Fiet.

In a news release, Rev. Fiet said there is a grave concern throughout the valley, as the local economy depends greatly on agriculture and some farmers may have to wait 3-4 weeks during the most critical time in the season before receiving water for their crops, Members of all faiths are encouraged to take part with prayers for any solution that will help farmers be successful.

Churches sponsoring the rally are First Presbyterian Church; St. Francis Episcopal Church; Scottsbluff Methodist Church; Calvary Lutheran Church; Holy Apostles Episcopal of Mitchell; First Christian Church; Immanuel United Church of Christ, Lyman; Faith United Church of Christ of Bayard; United Methodist Churches of Mitchell, Morrill, and Henry.