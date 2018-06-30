Area community members rally against immigration policy

Scottsbluff was among the thousands of cities and towns across the nation to host a rally on Saturday (June 30), to protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

The policy has separated families, and 2,000 children are still separated from their families.

“This nation was built on immigrants,” said rally-goer Amanda Palomo. “There needs to be a plan to reunite these families.”

The rally held in front of Senator Deb Fischer’s Scottsbluff office was the brainchild of Amber Schiltz. When she saw rallies were to be held on Saturday, she gathered her friends together to participate.

“I know I’m not the only person hurting and upset about everything that has been happening, I knew there were also people out there who cared,” Schiltz said.

She put a post on one of her Facebook groups, Indivisible Panhandle and had a tremendous response from friends and other groups including the Panhandle Pussycats, a politically active group.

“Our basic message today is to not separate immigration families and reunite the children with their parents,” said Stacy Wilson a member of the Panhandle Pussycats. “We are concerned about due process, once it is taken away from anyone it can be taken away from you, as well.”

Sidney High School Senior Amy Christofferson, agreed adding many of the children are being traumatized, as they are locked up in cages, not knowing where their parents are or what will happen to them.

“It’s having a very terrible impact on the U.S., we should be a country where people can come to for refuge and not run away from,” she said.

Most of the rally-goes on Saturday wanted to see reunification of those already separated from their families and immigration reform.

“We are better than this,” said Stan Kontogiannis chair, Scotts Bluff County Democratic Party. “This is not who we are, this is not what we represent when it comes to values.”