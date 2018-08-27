class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331717 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Area fire departments respond to grass fire north of Henry

BY Kevin Mooney | August 27, 2018
Fire departments from throughout the North Platte Valley have converged on a grass fire six miles north of Henry.

Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman says the fire is in hilly terrain and trees, which has made it difficult to get equipment to. High winds from the west at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour have also hindered  firefighting efforts, although the wind has lessened as it got dark.

Wurdeman says firefighters from Morrill, the original responding department, Mitchell, Scottsbluff Rural, Gering, and the city of Scottsbluff in Nebraska as well as personnel from Torrington, Lingle and Yoder in Wyoming have responded.

The west winds from the Henry fire and an intense fire burning in hilly areas near Wheatland have blown smoke into the valley. But the National Weather Service in Cheyenne  says a change to north winds tonight should blow the smoke out of the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

Cooler temperatures in the 60’s Tuesday should help firefighters  at both locations.

 

