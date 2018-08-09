Arkansas woman named assistant dean for UNMC Western Division College of Nursing

Dr. Kelly Betts has been named assistant dean for the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing West Nebraska Division in Scottsbluff, effective this coming Monday Aug. 13. She will succeed Dr. Susan Wilhelm, who has served as assistant dean since 2005. Dr. Wilhelm will continue teaching as an assistant professor.

For the past 10 years. Dr. Betts has served as an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Nursing. At UAMS College of Nursing, Dr. Betts taught undergraduate and graduate nursing courses, was associate dean of baccalaureate education, and a faculty member in the department of practice. Her primary teaching focus is nursing education, online education, and nursing theory.

From 2010-2012, she served as simulation lab coordinator, then as associate dean for undergraduate education from 2012-2016. She served as interim associate dean for undergraduate education before stepping out of that role to pursue a post-master’s certificate as a pediatric nurse practitioner, which she completed in May.