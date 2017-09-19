Armed standoff in Gering ends peacefully

KNEB News has confirmed that a rural Gering man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities received a call about a male walking around his driveway on Floral Drive with a handgun.

The Scotts Bluff County SWAT Team was dispatched and set up a perimeter around the house, and a negotiator was called out.

Authorities were able to make phone contact with the male, who was now inside the house, and after about an hour, he was taken into custody.

Dispatchers with the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center could not confirm if the male was taken to Regional West or the Detention Center. His name was has not been released at this time.