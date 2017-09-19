class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260584 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Armed standoff in Gering ends peacefully

BY Ryan Murphy / Kevin Mooney | September 19, 2017
Home News Regional News
Armed standoff in Gering ends peacefully
MGN Online Graphic

KNEB News has confirmed that a rural Gering man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities received a call about a male walking around his driveway on Floral Drive with a handgun.

Google Maps Image

The Scotts Bluff County SWAT Team was dispatched and set up a perimeter around the house, and a negotiator was called out.

Authorities were able to make phone contact with the male, who was now inside the house, and after about an hour, he was taken into custody.

Dispatchers with the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center could not confirm if the male was taken to Regional West or the Detention Center. His name was has not been released at this time.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments