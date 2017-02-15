class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215894 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Arrest in live-round shooting at Wyoming gunfight show

BY Associated Press | February 15, 2017
Police have arrested a man they say wounded three people by firing live rounds instead of blanks during a Wyoming gunfighter show last
summer.

The shooting happened at the height of tourist season in Cody, a city named for the wild West showman Buffalo Bill Cody.

Bullets struck one spectator in the legs and another in the chest as he held his 3-year-old daughter. The girl was wounded in the arm during the nightly Cody Gunfighters show July 29.

Police arrested 51-year-old Steve Winsor, of Cody, on Monday. He is charged with five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. He remained jailed Tuesday on $7,500 bond. He had no attorney and couldn’t be reached for comment.

A police affidavit says Winsor told investigators live rounds got mixed up with his blanks.

