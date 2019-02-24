‘Art that Feeds’ series brings in ClusterPluck

Mandolins, guitars, and violins will create a blend of country and folk music when ClusterPluck performs Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the I Can, You Can, We Can event at Heaven in the Bluffs in Gering.

The band is often confused with Bluegrass, but they are not Bluegrass.

“We dabble with acoustic instruments, so I think we are often confused with Bluegrass,” said Justin Torres, guitar player of ClusterPluck. “We do play a lot of original music, Americana genre stuff, folk, and county.”

The band pulls their influences from the Grateful Dead to Willie Nelson. Torres said his favorite band right now is the String Cheese Incident from Colorado.

“Chris (Rader ) who does a lot of banjo and mandolin work is into the Turnpike Troubadours and Derek (Rutter) our lead singer likes everything,” said Torres.

The band writes their own music, with each member contributing to their playlist, and they’ve been playing together for eight years.

“A lot of the hits our fans like, ‘Storms after Tomorrow,’ and ‘Laundry Line,’ people always kind of get down to them and we’re working on a lot of new stuff too, that we’re excited to play,” Torres said.

The concert is part of the “Art that Feeds,” series hosted by I Can, You Can, We Can, which provides food to local food pantries. Cost is $10 at the door or $5 with 10 cans of non-perishable food items.

Opening act for ClusterPluck will be local favorites the Green Valley Homesteaders. Doors open at 6 p.m., there will be beverages, non-alcoholic and alcoholic available.

For more information visit Heaven in the Bluffs Facebook page.