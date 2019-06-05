Artist-autographed guitar auction added to Tracy Byrd concert at Midwest Theater

Tickets are still available to see one of the big names in country music from the past 20 years making a stop next week at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

Tracy Byrd will be on stage June 11, and during during an interview this week with KNEB, he told us he really enjoys performing in a theater setting.

“If you go to play a festival, or especially if you’re playing a club, people are there to party, which is great, that’s a whole other kind of show”, says Byrd. “But I love it when I can sing, and I know people are really listening to the song. They’re really listening, they came to hear the music, they came to hear what we have to play and say.”

In addition to the concert, a guitar autographed by the artist will be auctioned off to benefit the theater’s arts education programming for students, and Tracy told us he will be at his merchandise booth after the show for as many pictures, selfies and autographs as the fans will want.

Tickets are still available for the show, at $40 for members and $45 for non-members, by stopping at the Midwest, calling 632-4311, or online at midwesttheater.com.

KNEB’s interview with Tracy Byrd: