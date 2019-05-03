Artist commissioned for homesteaders sculpture near Chimney Rock

A new bronze sculpture will be coming to Chimney Rock, and pay homage not to the pioneers who traversed west, but the homesteaders who stayed.

KNEB News caught up with sculptor Dave Biehl this week, who made a stop in Scottsbluff as he was bringing two of his most recent sculptures out to Omaha.

He says he’s working with the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation to create five or six life-sized bronze sculptures of a homestead family that will be presented a few years from now near Chimney Rock.

Tony Dworak, the Director of Development for the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, says that the project is commissioned in full, thanks to a donation by Rhonda Seacres. She’s a Western Nebraska native who has a special place in her heart for homesteaders.

Dwoarak says he’s excited to see the work that Biehl comes up with, and adds that great things are happening over at Chimney Rock.