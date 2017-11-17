Artist guild hosts open house

The North Platte Valley Artist Guild Annual Art Show open house will be tomorrow (Nov. 18), from 1 to 4 p.m., at the West Nebraska Arts Center in Scottsbluff. There will be coffee, and desserts for visitors.

“We’ll have guild members and some artists demonstrating some artwork,” said Lena Soto, WNAC program manager. “The art being shown is by members of the North Platte Artist Guild, we have about 53 members and 15 of the members are exhibiting with 125 pieces of artwork.”

The open house will have original, hand-crafted ornaments, artwork, prints, notecards, and more.

Soto, also has some of her work at the center including a piece entitled “Graffiti Fence.”

“As I was starting the piece, I didn’t like the way it was going so I stopped,” she said. “There is gel transfers of my artwork, acrylic paints and writing, I do a lot of writing in my artwork whether it’s thoughts or lyrics.”

To finish off the piece, Soto used a piece of snow fence to give it the final look, which she decided was like a fence, with graffiti behind it and hence the name.

The center is also displaying a wall of artwork, done by the guild members, where the proceeds from the sold art will go towards the North Platte Valley Artist Guild Scholarship.

The exhibit is sponsored by Platte Valley Companies and will on display through Sunday, Dec. 3.