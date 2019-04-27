As Ag Implements Hit the Road, Drivers Reminded to Stay Alert

As Nebraska’s agriculture producers ramp up their work to feed America, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is advising drivers to keep an eye out for agricultural implements working near and traveling on Nebraska’s roads.

“Ag producers throughout Nebraska have had to deal with quite a lot as they prepared to start the planting season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As these dedicated men and women are now out in the field working, we encourage drivers to be mindful that there will be more equipment on the roads for the next several months.”

Nebraska drivers are reminded that it is legal for farm machinery to travel from field to field on public roads other than Nebraska’s interstates. Drivers should remember that this equipment often travels at slow speeds and the implement’s size may limit the operator’s ability to see other vehicles. Motorists should only pass in legal passing zones and when safe to do so.

Drivers should be alert and use extra caution on roads that may be routes of travel for this machinery. With the potential combination of fast-moving vehicles and slow-moving farm equipment, it is critical that drivers avoid distractions.

“We have tremendous respect for ag producers across our state,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “We have worked closely with these partners before and will continue throughout this production season. Farmers, ranchers, motorists, and law enforcement agencies can all work together to keep Nebraska roads safe while Nebraska’s number-one industry continues to thrive.”

Ag producers are also encouraged to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, display warning signs on machinery, use flashing yellow caution lights when traveling, and be aware of vehicles that may be attempting to pass.