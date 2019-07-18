Assault by Nebraska prison inmate injures two state corrections officers

Nebraska prison officials say an inmate assaulted two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday evening, sending both corrections employees to a Lincoln hospital.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. when an inmate verbally threatened a staff member and punched them in the face and head, then punched a second staff member who arrived to assist. Pepper spray was used, with additional corrections staff able to get the inmate under control..

One staff member suffered a serious injury including bruising and a cut that needed a topical adhesive, and the second staff member was also bruised. Both returned to work after treatment.

NDCS officials say the corrections disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, and the results of an investigation will be sent to the county attorney for any criminal charges.