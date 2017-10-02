At least 50 killed, 400 injured, following deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history

LAS VEGAS –A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas country music concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities say that an additional 406 people were taken to area hospitals following the shooting.

Police say the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on September 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

President Donald Trump has extended condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families. In a tweet, Trump said, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas” and that “`we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after the gunman opened fire during the outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”