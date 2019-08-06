At Least One Arrest Following Tuesday Morning Collision

A collision in downtown Scottsbluff Tuesday morning led to a female believed to be under the influence of alcohol to be hospitalized and a male passenger arrested for obstructing.

In a media release, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson says officers were dispatched to First State Bank at approximately 8:44 Tuesday morning for a motor vehicle collision.

Wasson says a red Dodge Durango was northbound on Avenue A while a red Honda CRV was Eastbound on 20th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection and the Dodge Durango ended up against the south side of First State Bank.

The female driver of the Dodge Durango (later identified as Rebecca Hernandez) was unconscious when first responders arrived.

Hernandez was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Regional West by ambulance.

The male passenger of the Durango, Candelario Gomez, was arrested for obstructing police. Additional charges pending.

The driver of the Honda, Karen Koenig, suffered a hand injury but was not transported.

There were two other occupants in the Honda who were unharmed.