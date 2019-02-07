Attempt to thaw frozen pipes leads to house fire in Kimball

A Kimball couple has lost their home after an attempt to thaw frozen pipes ends with a fire that destroyed their home.

Kimball Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Wynne tells KNEB News firefighters were called to the manufactured home in the 300 block of South Berg shortly after 1:00 p.m. to find two rooms of the residence in flames.

Wynne says the fire started accidentally as the homeowner was attempting to thaw the frozen pipe with a propane weed-burning torch.

Firefighters spent just over four and a half hours on the scene of fire, which Wynne says caused the roof to cave in and left the home as a total loss.

Carissa Smith with Firefighter Ministry says her organization has taken care of the couple’s immediate needs, and community members donated food and clothing. There were no injuries, and Wynne says the man’s wife was not home at the time of the incident.