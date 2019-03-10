Attorney General working to ‘Protect the Good Life’

This entire week, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been updating their consumer protection website, ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov with educational materials in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week.

The Attorney General is pleased to announce the launch of an additional educational tool, titled 3D Consumer Alerts. The 3D Consumer Alerts series of radio spots is intended to prevent the victimization of Nebraskans by arming them with the education and tools to Deter, Detect, and Defend (the 3Ds) against the frauds, scams, and other pressing consumer issues prevalent across our state.

The twice-a-month Alerts include a broad spectrum of topics, such as monitoring your credit report, hotel booking scams, and caller-ID spoofing.