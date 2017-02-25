(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” This week with UN-system President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series, this time joined by the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds, for his monthly segment.

This month, they talked about Dr. Bounds’ biggest takeaways from the Board of Regents’ meeting in late January; an update on the progress of the cancer center and other great things happening at UNMC; the University of Nebraska just celebrated its 148th birthday and we got his thoughts on the importance of the University to the success; how to connect with him and the University by social media; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.