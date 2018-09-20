(Audio) “Dollars For Drew” fundraiser tomorrow night at SB/Gering football game

The annual Scottsbluff vs. Gering football game is set for tomorrow night and it will feature a great opportunity for both fan bases to show some Panhandle support for Drew Haley of the Leyton/Banner County football team.

Haley continues to recover from a surgery that required partial amputation of a leg due to a severely damaged artery after suffering an injury in the Leyton/Banner County football game against Morrill a few weeks ago.

Here’s Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth talking about the fundraiser set for halftime of the Scottsbluff-Gering football game.

So, tomorrow night at halftime during the final three minute warm-up fans on both sides of the stadium will have the opportunity to donate some money to Drew and the Haley family for his recovery and medical needs.

All proceeds from tomorrow night will go to the Haley family.

A friend close to the Haley family has set up several ways for people wishing to help out and becoming part of the “Drew Crew.” People wishing to help out can either drop off or mail in donations to the Points West Community Banks in Dalton and Sidney into the account titled “Drew Crew,” or by making an online Friends and Family donation at paypal.me/drewcrew33

Kelly Reimiers- who is coordinating these donations- says that 100% of all monies received will go to the Haley family to cover medical expenses.