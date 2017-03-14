class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221943 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

(Audio) North Platte Fire Chief: Fire at Holiday Inn Express is out

BY Bob Brogan | March 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
(Audio) North Platte Fire Chief: Fire at Holiday Inn Express is out
Photo courtesy NTV News -- Holiday Inn Express fire North Platte

Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out overnight at a North Platte hotel. Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says fire crews were  paged at 3:45 a.m. for a  fire at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The fire was in the west wing which was under renovation. There were no guests in that area. Hotel staff called the fire department after a fire alarm went off…

“Our first arriving crews had fire showing through the roof of the west building…we committed several interior crews to do interior fire attack…We set up a ladder truck and applied water from the outside to the roof.”

Thompson says it was a difficult fire to put out…

Thompson says they called all North Platte crews to the scene, including volunteers and they received assistance from Maxwell and Hershey. Thompson says crews put the fire out and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. There were no injuries.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments