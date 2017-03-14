(Audio) North Platte Fire Chief: Fire at Holiday Inn Express is out

Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out overnight at a North Platte hotel. Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says fire crews were paged at 3:45 a.m. for a fire at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The fire was in the west wing which was under renovation. There were no guests in that area. Hotel staff called the fire department after a fire alarm went off…

“Our first arriving crews had fire showing through the roof of the west building…we committed several interior crews to do interior fire attack…We set up a ladder truck and applied water from the outside to the roof.”

Thompson says it was a difficult fire to put out…

Thompson says they called all North Platte crews to the scene, including volunteers and they received assistance from Maxwell and Hershey. Thompson says crews put the fire out and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. There were no injuries.