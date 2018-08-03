(Audio) Platte Valley Companies partners with Scotts Bluff Country Club for Pro-Am

It was a banner day on Thursday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club as Platte Valley Companies was announced as the title sponsor for the annual Pro-Am golf tournament.

For 28 years the Scotts Bluff Country Club has hosted the areas premier golf event and this year it’s been renamed as the Platte Valley Pro-Am Presented by Platte Valley Companies.

The tournament will be held Thursday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 26th at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

The Clubs Director of Golf, Max Hadenfeldt, says finding a title sponsor is the number one key to improving the tournament and attracting better players.

With Platte Valley Companies on board the professional prize purse has been increased to over $40,000.

“The opportunity to connect our companies with the regions premier golf event was a perfect fit for us,” stated Hod Kosman, President and CEO of Platte Valley Companies. “We are able to add some dollars to the purse that we think will bring an additional group of golfer to this area and allow us once again showcase the great communities that we have in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming. We’re very proud to be Platte Valley Pro-Am’s Platte Valley sponsor.”

With this partnership, Hadenfeldt says they have a great chance to enhance the type of players we see participate.

The event has a distinct format that sets it apart from other golf events. On Friday, the teams play a scramble format, and professionals play their own ball. Saturday everyone plays individually; scores across the two days are totaled to determine the winners. On Sunday, the professionals finish play and area residents are invited to come out and watch the conclusion of the tournament.

For the past ten years Teammates Mentoring of Scotts Bluff County has used the Pro-Am as their primary annual fundraiser, selling 50/50 raffle tickets as well as hosting a “pay to play” cornhole activity. This year they intend to do the same. Their fundraising goal for this years event is $10,000. John Marshall, President of Teammates of Scotts Bluff County was in attendance and touched on the mission of the organization as well as their continued partnership with the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“Our mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring, but just like everything in life their is a cost to this, ” Marshall said. “On average the annual cost of a mentor/mentee match for our program is $400, and we currently have 90 active matches in our chapter. The funds raised here at the Platte Valley Pro-Am will go along way in supporting our financial needs. We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Scotts Bluff Country Club through the Pro-Am and of their support of our organization.”

So far the 2015, 2016, and 2017 professional champions are all on board to return for this years event. The event is expected to attract 200 people including 40 teams and 40 professionals.