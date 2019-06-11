class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389860 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Audit criticizes Nebraska agency head for state vehicle use

BY Associated Press | June 11, 2019
Home News Regional News
Audit criticizes Nebraska agency head for state vehicle use

State auditors are criticizing a Nebraska agency leader for using state-owned vehicles for questionable personal trips, possibly in violation of the law.

The audit released last week says Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett used vehicles for trips to Colorado and Wyoming, where he maintains a home, and submitted an incorrect travel log.

A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed Fassett, says the governor’s office takes the findings seriously and has ordered a review of the audit findings.

The governor’s office says Fassett’s wife was diagnosed with cancer last year, and he was authorized to work remotely from Wyoming so he could support her as long as it didn’t affect his job performance.

Fassett recently reimbursed the state $708 for travel expenses.a

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments