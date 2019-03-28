Aulick Industries project would double size of truck production shop

Aulick Industries is seeking to expand their truck production operation according to a proposal submitted Wednesday to the Scottsbluff Community Redevelopment Authority.

Company spokesman Austin Aulick tells KNEB News the project would be a significant upgrade from their existing truck shop facility. “We’re moving the truck shop production from 1201 Avenue I, which is between West Overland and South Beltline, and moving it to 709 Beltline just north of the WTT Truck Stop,” says Aulick. “It will be a substantial investment for the company, approximately a $5 million note at the end of the investment.”

Aulick says the project is also anticipated to increase current employment from approximately 20 now to about 50 over five years.

Following preliminary review by the Redevelopment Authority, the proposal will go forward to the city Planning Commission for consideration during their April 8th meeting.