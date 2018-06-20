Aulick, Scottsbluff schools recognized for Youth Apprenticeship program

Another partnership between the Scottsbluff school district and a major local employer was recognized Thursday by the state of Nebraska and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Following a signing ceremony Wednesday, Aulick Industries is now the first employer in western Nebraska to partner with a high school, in this case Scottsbluff High, to create a registered youth apprenticeship for industrial manufacturing technicians.

Lt. Governor Mike Foley attended the ceremony and applauded the local efforts and the apprenticeship program for filling the workforce development needs of the state’s manufacturers.

Aulick Company Director Jake Aulick says youth apprentices from SHS’s skilled and technical sciences Academy will be employed by Aulick during their junior and senior years, finish their registered apprenticeship following high school and then fill skilled positions. Aulick expects at least two of the students every year to successfully complete the program and help their growing company.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin emphasized the Apprenticeship Program allows students a chance to earn while they learn, and then gain quality employment and a career after high school without the debt incurred from a four year degree