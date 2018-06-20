class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318976 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Australian man arrested after clocked at driving 124 mph on Highway 71

BY Ryan Murphy | June 20, 2018
Home News Regional News
Australian man arrested after clocked at driving 124 mph on Highway 71
KNEB/MGN Online Graphic

A speeder on Highway 71 in Banner County has been arrested after leading a NSP Trooper on a high speed chase that resulted in a crash.

Shortly before midnight on Monday night, a trooper clocked a southbound vehicle going 82 miles per hour in the 65 miles per hour zone. The trooper activated his emergency lights to try to get the vehicle to stop, but instead the driver accelerated.

A secondary radar clock of the vehicle read 124 miles per hour, and at 11:37 p.m,  the trooper observed brake lights and believed the driver wrecked in to the west ditch. The trooper contacted the driver at gunpoint and had the driver exit the vehicle and handcuffed him.

Glen Tipler/ SBCDC Booking Photo

The driver- 32-year-old Glen Tipler-and was arrested on charges of Flight to Avoid Arrest and Willful Reckless Driving. Tipler  is an Australian citizen  and falls under the basic rule of consular notification, but was booked and lodged in to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments