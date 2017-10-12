class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265479 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Authorities announce largest seizure of Fentanyl ever in Nebraska

BY Media Release | October 12, 2017
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart will host a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office this afternoon with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nebraska State Patrol, in regard to yesterday’s arrest of a 27 year-old California man and the seizure of more than 15 kilos of fentanyl.

The seizure of the fentanyl occurred during an interdiction operation in Omaha, as the drugs were being transported from California to New York/New Jersey.

This fentanyl seizure is the largest ever in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.  Fentanyl is an opioid drug, 40-50 times more potent than heroin.

The name of the individual, and the federal charges and penalties will be made available at the press conference this afternoon.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nebraska State Patrol.

