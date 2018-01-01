Authorities arrest four in Scottsbluff sex trafficking investigation

Four men have been arrested following a pro active law enforcement initiative focused on investigating subjects interested in purchasing sex from adult and minor females

On December 30th, the Panhandle Regional Team of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation. As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested and taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center where they were booked and confined.

The four arrested include:

64-year-old Marty Houser of Scottsbluff: One count of Solicitation of Prostitution, a class IV felony, One count ofSolicitation of Prostitution, a Class 1 misdemeanor and one count of of Sex Trafficking, a Class 1B felony.

20-year-old Benjamin Rein of Torrington: One count of Solicitation of Prostitution, a class 1D felony, one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, a class one misdemeanor, and one count of Sex Trafficking, a class 1B felony.

47-year- old Alfredo (Albert) Castro of Wheat Ridge, Colorado: one count Solicitation of Prostitution, a class 1 misdemeanor.

25-year-old Brent Tinnell of Minatare: One count of Solicitation of Prostitution, a class 1 misdemeanor and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class IV felony.

The sex trafficking arrests were made under the criminal law recently amended by last year’s LB 289. Under the new wording, those who solicit minors for sex can be prosecuted as “traffickers”, the penalty for which is 20 years to life imprisonment. The task force hopes these arrests will cause others to think twice before buying sex from a minor.

The investigation was a collaborative effort of nine different agencies including the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, the Salvation Army, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Scottsbluff Police Department, the Gering Police Department, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department and the Alliance Police Department. Chief Spencer said that he is always impressed and proud of the professionalism of area and state law enforcement officials who are willing to come together to make a difference.

Chief Kevin Spencer considers this investigation a pronounced success giving credit to the hard work of all involved. The Regional Team will continue efforts to thoroughly investigate, arrest and seek prosecution of anyone involved in Human Trafficking.