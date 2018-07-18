Authorities arrest shoplifting suspect after pursuit

A man who fled from Scottsbluff Police as they responded to a reported shoplifting call at Wal-Mart Wednesday afternoon is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail on various felony and misdemeanor charges.

The man, later identified as 38 year old John McKenzie, left Wal-Mart on foot shortly before 4 p.m., entering a storage unit behind Domino’s. A media release from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says he left the storage unit westbound on 27th Street in a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day.

Scottsbluff Police attempted to stop McKenzie but he was able to elude them by driving through a ditch and onto Hwy 26. The release says McKenzie was later seen running across Riverview Golf Course where he was arrested. The stolen vehicle was located at the west end of Pheasant Drive where it became disabled after the suspect drove it into a ditch.