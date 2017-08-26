Authorities find body in burned vehicle south of Morrill

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department says they have found the body of a person following a car fire south of Morrill.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Department, Morrill Police Department, and the Morrill and Lyman Fire Departments responded to a field near South Morrill and East Lyman roads for a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, personnel found a deceased individual inside the burned out car.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says deputies protected the scene overnight, and additional personnel responded to continue the investigation Saturday morning.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the VIN number of the vehicle, and the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The vehicle has been removed to a secure indoor facility for investigation. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is responding to assist.

Overman says his office has been in contact with the family of a person from the Morrill area that was reported missing this morning. Hey says there is reason to believe that there is a connection to the fire and the missing person, but at this time Overman cannot confirm that.