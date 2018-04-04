Authorities find body of missing Alliance man

The search for a missing 24-year-old Alliance man has ended, after an employee with the Box Butte County Roads Department found the body of Adrian Madero Tuesday afternoon.

Alliance Police Chief John Kiss says the body was located at approximately 3:45 when the employee was conducting road work and contacted the authorities.

Madero was reported missing Saturday morning after he was last seen Friday.

Chief Kiss says the cause of the death is under investigation, and the Box Butte County’s Sheriff Office responded to the death and conducted the investigation.