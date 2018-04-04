class="post-template-default single single-post postid-301952 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Authorities find body of missing Alliance man

BY Ryan Murphy | April 4, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities find body of missing Alliance man
Adrian Madero/ Courtesy APD

The search for a missing 24-year-old Alliance man has ended, after an employee with the Box Butte County Roads Department found the body of Adrian Madero Tuesday afternoon.

Alliance Police Chief John Kiss says the body was located at approximately 3:45 when the employee was conducting road work and contacted the authorities.

Madero was reported missing Saturday morning after he was last seen Friday.

Chief Kiss says the cause of the death is under investigation, and the Box Butte County’s Sheriff Office responded to the death and conducted the investigation.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments