Authorities ID victim in Scotts Bluff County fatality

BY Ryan Murphy | March 13, 2018
Authorities have released more information about a Monday evening rollover that claimed the life if a Minatare woman.

Sheriff Mark Overman says  Deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Fire Department, Valley Ambulance and the Scotts Bluff County Coroner responded to a motor vehicle accident with a single occupant on Lake Minatare Road between County Roads 26 and 27.

Witnesses reported following the vehicle eastbound on Lake Minatare Road, below the speed limit. The vehicle then swerved slowly across the center line and impacted the north ditch where it rolled, landing on its top.

A post mortem examination on March 13, 2018, confirmed that Jean L. Roebuck, age 78, of rural Minatare died as a result of injuries caused by the accident. The medical examiner stated that although it is possible that she had a medical issue that caused her to lose control of the vehicle, there is no evidence to prove that it occurred.

Seat belts were not in use. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

