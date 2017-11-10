Authorities identify victim in fatal Scotts Bluff County rollover

A 32-year-old Lyman man has died as a result of a single vehicle rollover accident in rural Scotts Bluff County.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the family called deputies on Thursday afternoon requesting assistance with Russell Surratt, who was reportedly suffering from mental problems. Overman said Surratt was at a rural Lyman residence, and possibly armed with a shotgun or crossbow.

Deputies were told that family members heard shots fired, and Surratt then left the residence in his pickup. A family member followed the man in a separate vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol joined the investigation, and about 1:25 p.m. there was a report of a single vehicle rollover on County Road R west of Stegall Road.

Authorities found an F-150 on its top in the south ditch that had appeared to have rolled several times.

Overman said a family member and a rural mail carrier were at the scene when law enforcement arrived. Officers were able to extricate Surratt from the vehicle and begin CPR.

The Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and Airlink also responded and continued CPR as the man was flown to Regional West Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The mail carrier told officers that he was westbound on County Road R when he encountered the pickup at the crest of a hill. He said the pickup was in the middle of the road and traveling at a high rate of speed. He said that the pickup swerved to avoid a collision, and he thought it would likely crash. He then turned around and after coming over the hill saw that the pickup had crashed, and called 911.