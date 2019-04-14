Authorities investigate Palm Sunday officer-involved shooting inside Rushville church

Authorities are investigating what is said to be an officer-involved shooting inside a Rushville church Sunday morning.

According to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church priest Father Joseph Joseph, the incident took place about 11 a.m. during Palm Sunday mass. Father Joseph tell KNEB News a lone man burst into the church sanctuary followed by law enforcement officers, and he heard multiple shots fired. Father Joseph says parishioners had indicated the man had a knife in his hand, although the Father did not see it himself.

Authorities have yet to make any statements with details on what happened before and during the incident, however the Sheridan County Attorney, Sheriff, and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have been on scene for most of the day.

Father Joseph says none of the parishioners were injured, and it’s not known at this time if the suspect survived.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when details are available.