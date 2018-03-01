Authorities investigating Panhandle burglaries

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple residential burglaries that occurred in Oshkosh and in rural Garden County.

Deputy Randy Ross says they are also investigating a Thursday morning burglary at Campbell Drug Pharmacy in Oshkosh. The Garden County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information that the public may have regarding the burglaries or any suspicious activity.

Ross says the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging citizens to lock their doors, vehicles and property. They’re also recommending people write down serial numbers on valuable items such as telelvisions and laptops in case they end up stolen.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging business owners to make sure business doors are locked, that all security equipment is working correctly and is in a protected location in the event they may become victims of a crime.