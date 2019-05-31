Authorities investigating string of burglaries in Minatare

Scotts Bluff County Deputies are investigating a rash of burglaries over the past two nights at two local businesses, resulting in thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise.

On Wednesday night, the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill in Minatare was broken into. Owner Dennis Wecker says he noticed that someone had pried open the back door. He says roughly $500 worth of liquor from the bar area was taken.

The suspect or suspects also tried to break into the back liquor room, but it was double locked and the culprits were unable to gain access.

Also on Wednesday night, burglars broke into the Dry Dock Bait Shop near Lake Minatare. Manager Brandon Meininger says it appeared that the burglars gained access into the shop by breaking the front window.

He says dozens of cases of beer, all of the liquor, cartons of cigarettes, packs of chewing tobacco, and full boxes of candy bars were taken.

Dry Dock was hit a second time on Thursday night. More items, including a TV, router, and more- were taken. He says the total dollar amount everything stolen was between the $5,000 and $10,000 range.

Deputies were on scene at the bait shop again this morning gathering evidence from the latest break-in.

Deputy Logan LeDroit tells KNEB News that business owners need to remain vigilant; secure their businesses to the best of their ability; and try to make sure all security systems are working properly.

Anybody with information about these burglaries- or has seen or heard of any individuals selling an unusual amount of liquor, beer or cigarettes on the secondary market- are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.