Authorities investigating two deaths in Sidney

Authorities in Cheyenne County are investigating the deaths of two individuals.

County Attorney Paul Schaub says the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating two deaths at 2226 Maple Street in Sidney.

Schaub says efforts are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased, a male adult and female adult.

Autopsies have been ordered. An investigation is underway. Further details will be released as additional information becomes available.