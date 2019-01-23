Authorities investigating two-vehicle accident on Scotts Bluff/Morrill Co. line

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at an intersection on County Road 37, the line between Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties.

Scotts Bluff and Morrill County Sheriff’s deputies as well as the Nebraska State Patrol were investigating.

Initial information indicated the accident at the intersection with County Road R/Road 112 between two pickups took place before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions were not immediately available for the occupants of the two vehicles involved.