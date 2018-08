Scotts Bluff County authorities are looking for a man that fled from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in the area of Avenue I and West 42nd Street.

The suspect’s vehicle took off in a field initially but then moved through alleys and streets to the commercial area near Wal-Mart before the man fled on foot into the residential neighborhood to the east.

It’s not known at this time who the suspect is or whether he has outstanding warrants that would have caused him to flee.