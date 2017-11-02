Authorities release identity of southern Panhandle pursuit suspect

The Nebraska State Patrol, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect involved in two high-speed pursuits earlier this week in the southern Panhandle.

The NSP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mason Dunning of Commerce City, Colorado.

Dunning is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

NSP initiated a traffic stop shortly after 11:00 p.m. on a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen. As the Trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect drove off.

The suspect then led NSP and officers from other departments on two separate high-speed pursuits through multiple counties. At the conclusion of the second pursuit, the driver fled on foot and was not located. In the vehicle, authorities found a handgun, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

If you see Elijah Dunning, or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him. Immediately call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Headquarters at (308) 632-1211 or the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 254-2922.