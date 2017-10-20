Authorities release information on Friday morning fatal accident

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed following a Friday morning accident west of Mitchell.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says 64-year-old Michael Weimer of Morrill was killed after a grain truck he was driving was struck by a BNSF train shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

Weimer’s eight-year-old granddaughter was transported to Regional West by AirLink, and Brown says her injuries were minor.

The accident occurred at the railroad crossing at County Road 12, just south of Highway 26. The crossing is marked, but did not have an an alarm signal or gates.

Many departments assisted with the response, including the Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Rescue and Fire, Morrill Rescue and Fire, Mitchell Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, BNSF, as well as civilians.