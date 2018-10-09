Authorities respond to serious two vehicle accident on Highway 26 west of Scottsbluff

Authorities have been dispatched for a reported injury accident west of Scottsbluff on Highway 26.

Shortly after 4 p.m., authorities were called out to a two-vehicle accident near the Sportsman Inn near County Road 19. First responders were using the jaws of life to access the driver in one of the vehicles, and traffic on Highway 26 was being diverted in both directions.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Mitchell Police Department were all on scene.

This is a developing news story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.