Authorities search for escaped juvenile

Authorities are looking for Esperanza “Espi” Cross, a 16 year-old female, who escaped from a Detention Center staff member at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Cross was being detained at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor charges of theft and assault. She was awaiting transport to a juvenile facility in eastern Nebraska. Cross bolted and ran from the staff member while being escorted to/from the rest room. Gering Police officers were on the scene very quickly and subsequent searches by Gering PD, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Scottsbluff PD have so far been unsuccessful, but are continuing.

Cross was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white stone washed jeans. She is 5’3, 135lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Scotts Bluff County Communications center at 308-436-6666. You may also contact us anonymously through our text a tip program tips@sbsco.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (7867).