Authorities searching for missing Scottsbluff man

The Scottsbluff Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after receiving a missing persons report Monday morning.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg says 34-year-old Benjamin Carlos Barron as last seen by a family member on April 16th, and a witness may have seen him at an East Overland business on Saturday the 20th.

Sgt. Eckerberg says there is reason to believe that Benjamin Carlos Barron is in the Hay Springs area and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Barron was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Barron is intellectually disabled and may be in danger of abuse or exploitation.