class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380521 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Authorities searching for missing Scottsbluff man

BY Ryan Murphy | April 22, 2019
Home News Regional News
Authorities searching for missing Scottsbluff man

The Scottsbluff Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after receiving a missing persons report Monday morning.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg says 34-year-old Benjamin Carlos Barron as last seen by a family member on April 16th, and a witness may have seen him at an East Overland business on Saturday the 20th.

Sgt. Eckerberg says there is reason to believe that Benjamin Carlos Barron is in the Hay Springs area and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Barron was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Barron is intellectually disabled and may be in danger of abuse or exploitation.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments