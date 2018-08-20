Authorities searching for pursuit suspect that reached speeds of 125 mph

A Wal-Mart shoplifter is on the lam after stealing more than $500 in merchandise and then leading authorities on a pursuit that reached 125 miles per hour.

Scottsbluff Police say around 9:18 a.m. they were dispatched to the shoplifting and saw the vehicle flee the parking lot and head eastbound on Highway 26.

The suspect saw a marked Scottsbluff Police vehicle and accelerated despite the lights and sirens being activated. The pursuit continued eastbound on Highway 26 and the Nebraska State Patrol attempted to disable the vehicle using stop sticks near County Road 37 near the Morrill County line.

The suspect avoided the stop sticks, headed south through Bayard, and then went westbound on Highway 92. At that time, the pursuit was terminated.

Police say the pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes and the maximum speed was 125 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark passenger vehicle, is currently being sought as the investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol, Morrill County Sheriff’s Department, and the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response.