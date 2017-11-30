Authorities seek suspect in Cheyenne arson case

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old male and are searching for another 21-year-old male in connection to a Wednesday morning arson that claimed the lives of two people.

Linda Gesell with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department says the 17-year-old has been charged with Accessory Before the Act of Arson and Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder.

Gesell says the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Armando Raul Ramirez-Serna, who is wanted for questioning in the investigation. She says that the public is urged to use extreme caution if they see Ramirez-Serna, and are not to make contact with him.

Authorities say it could still take several days to determine the cause of a fire in a home where two people and two dogs were found dead

Wednesday in southeastern Wyoming. Deputies found the bodies after the fire was reported south of Cheyenne at about 1:45

a.m.

The names of the victims, who were adults, have not been released yet.

Assistant Chief Dillon Conner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that a hole in the ceiling over what was likely a bedroom could indicate where the fire started.

Investigators spent much of the day sifting through charred debris from the home.